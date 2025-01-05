PPP warns PML-N-led govt of collapse if it pulls out support

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has cautioned the PML-N-led federal government against sidelining it in the decision-making process, warning that the "federal government will collapse the day PPP withdraws it support".

"The PML-N is constantly taking such decision wherein the PPP is not being taking into confidence. Perhaps the PML-N is not aware of the [seriousness of the matter]," said PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri in a statement issued on Sunday.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government kept the PPP and the Sindh government in dark about the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime & Sea Port Authority (PMSPA).

The PPP spokesperson also said they had long been demanding to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) as well, but no meeting of the CCI was convened in the last 11 months.

She alleged that the Constitution was "continuously and openly being violated".

This not a first time that the PPP has voiced concerns over not being consulted on the key national issues by the PML-N-led government.

Earlier in December, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari stated PM Shehbaz-led administration does not have mandate to take unilateral decisions.

Stressing the need for making consensus decisions, the PPP chairman had said: “We are the only political party that can proudly say that we are neither selected nor Form-47 beneficiaries.”

PM Shehbaz had also constituted a committee to resolve the issues between PML-N and PPP days after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had expressed dissatisfaction with the government in November 2024.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema.

Bhutto had earlier reportedly expressed frustration with the Shehbaz administration for breaking promises, avoiding consultations and refusing to coordinate.