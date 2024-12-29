‘Wednesday’ fans get upsetting update about Season 2

After the first season of Netflix’s Wednesday broke several records for the streaming giant, fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the show.

While the show began its filming on schedule, it has to face many challenges as it faced many challenges including the massive strikes in Hollywood by the writers and actors’ guild.

Meanwhile, the show’s titular star, Jenna Ortega, was also filming multiple projects, making it difficult to match filming schedules.

The filming for the haunted show wrapped in December 2024, but fans have another long waiting period to endure as post production.

Following the three years of wait, Netflix announced that the latest season of the show will be coming out sometime in summer of 2025.

However, the first season took around eight months of post-production before its release, which means the premiere will be expected sometime between September and November.

Apart from Ortega, the upcoming season will see the return of Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams). The show will once again be directed by Tim Burton.

Season 2 is expected to be “delightfully dark, kooky, and mysterious,” per showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Given the theme of the show, it is possible that fans could be in for a Hallowe’en treat.