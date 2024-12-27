Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater are ‘inseparable’ in relationship: source

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are experiencing the ‘bliss’ of love

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship as they keep growing more and more closer.

The Wicked co-stars have once again brought their creativity together as a source told Us Weekly that “Ariana and Ethan have written a whole new book together.”

Updating the outlet on the stars’ relationship, the source added that although they’ve been together for more than a year, Grande, 31, and Slater, 32, are “still in the honeymoon phase of pure bliss.”

“The Wicked press tour made their relationship ever stronger, and Ariana is over the moon about Ethan. They have so much in common, which is something Ari never had with past relationships,” the insider continued.

The Side to Side hitmaker’s relationship with the Broadway actor is “a new dynamic” for her and the lovebirds are “living in bliss” after the release of their movie, the source shared.

The couple’s friends “are fully supportive,” of the growing love between the two.

They “have created a new life together” and have been living together in New York City over the course of their relationship as “[Grande] needed a change of pace after her divorce.”

Slater and Grande stayed together for the holidays just like they had planned, as the Disney alum’s beau has become “close” with Grande’s mom, Joan Grande, and brother, Frankie Grande.

“They are both still on a high over all the success of Wicked,” the source revealed, adding that “It’s been a non-stop celebration.”

Discussing any future plans of matrimony, the source shared, “Ariana is not rushing to get married again. She feels she is content with how things are now and it’s a really healthy situation. Ariana used to move really quickly in relationships and has learned to slow down.”

The pair’s relationship was confirmed in July 2023 after their respective divorces with Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay.