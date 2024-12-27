Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy responds to police call for interview

Liam Payne’s grieving girlfriend Kate Cassidy is called upon for an interview in legal case

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who was with the singer in his last few days, was called for an interview in his death investigation case.

The 25-year-old influencer had decided to fly back from Argentina to Florida just two days before the One Direction star met his tragic death on October 16th.

Sources claimed that police are now looking forward to talk to Payne’s girlfriend for assistance in investigation and she has agreed for an interview.

Reportedly, Cassidy is not being investigated under any suspicion, but rather police hopes that she might be able to provide an insight into the late singer’s final days.

A source told The New York Post, "She's going to help in any way she can, she wants the right people to be brought to justice, and if that takes her answering their questions, she's going to do it. Obviously, there's no reason for her not to cooperate, she tried for a long time to help him get clean, and is still haunted by what happened. Anyone who provided drugs to Liam should be prosecuted, she says."

As the case of 31-year-old One Direction star’s death remains inconclusive so far and police has called three people for an interview, including his friend Roger Nores, who denied to appear for questioning.

Alleged drug dealer Braian Nahuel Paiz and, Ezequiel David Pereyra, a former employee at the Argentinian hotel where the Teardrops singer died, claimed that they were "retaining their right to remain silent" during their Zoom quiz on December 17th in front of Laura Bruniard.

Nores, who has denied the claims that he abandoned his pal before he plunged from his third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, followed suit by refusing to answer the police.