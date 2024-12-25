King Charles honours key royal as he releases Christmas speech

King Charles honours for key royal as he releases Christmas speech

King Charles sends special message to a family member via an official statement as the all the royals gather at Sandringham in Norfolk for Christmas.

The Buckingham Palace on Wednesday shared a birthday wish to the cousin of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, who was born on Christmas Day.

Celebrating her 88th birthday, the royal social media shared a photo of the royal and wishing her “Happy Birthday Princess Alexandra,” alongside a birthday cake emoji.

Princess Alexandra., who is a working member of the family, was only spotted out twice this year, including last week at the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

However, Alexandra, who is the 57th in the line of succession to the British throne, was the first British princess to attend normal school. She is the “patron of over 100 organisations which reflect her wide-ranging interests, from the arts to health care”.

The royal was often a stand-in for the late Queen to represent her both in the UK and abroad. She is the only royal to have attended the coronation of Elizabeth and King Charles.

The message for the Princess comes after King Charles delivered his Christmas speech for 2024 which was filmed at the Fitzrovia Chapel located in London, a major break from an age-old tradition.

It will be the first time in over a decade that the speech is not recorded in a royal residence such as the Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.