'Sonic 3' ending questions Jim Carrey's fate in next sequel

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' writer says 'Dr. Robotnik's fate in next film depends on Jim Carrey'

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 screenwriters have talked about the future of 'Dr. Robotnik' in the next installment.

The curtain dropped at the scene where 'Ivo Robotnik' and his grandfather 'Gerald', both played by Jim Carrey, go outer space in order to accomplish a mission.

However, the team gets succeeded in their mission, but it results in casualties of the Doctor and 'Shadow'.

Therefore, the post-credits revealed that the evil hedgehog survived, but Ivo’s fate has been kept a mystery.

Now that the fourth sequel has already been announced, it leaves fans wondering if it would bring back 'Dr. Robotnik'.

Writers Josh Miller and Pat Casey addressed the future to GamesRadar, saying: “We hope that they make a zillion of these and who knows, by Sonic The Hedgehog 8… like with the Fast & Furious franchise, that’s demonstrated that nobody really needs to stay dead if you don’t want to.”

Miller further added that ofcourse he is dead, it was a space explosion. But he also mentioned that the fate also depends on the Mask actor.

“I would say ‘of course he’s dead, it was a space explosion, he’s completely dead… unless, maybe… That all depends on Jim, I think."

Josh, while praising Carrey, added: “It's a very short list of actors who could have pulled this off, possibly there's only one name on it. Like, comedy is hard.”

He also thinks that the comedian did a fantastic job playing the double role.