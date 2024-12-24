Sean 'Diddy' Combs suffers fresh blow as Jay-Z takes key step amid lawsuit

Jay-Z abandons Sean 'Diddy' Combs to protect image amid rape lawsuit: report

Jay-Z has seemingly all prepared to abandon his longtime pal, Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid the ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit.

As reported by Mail Online, an insider has disclosed that the renowned singer, Beyoncé's husband could go to any extent to protect his image amid the current allegations.

For the unversed, recently, an anonymous woman accused Jay-Z of raping her alongside Combs back in 2000 during the afterparty of the MTV Video Music Awards.

Now, the sources are claiming that the father-of-three is making strategies in order to save himself from going to prison, just like the disgraced rapper, who is currently behind bars on charges of racketeering and human trafficking.

The tipster added, "Jay-Z would absolutely throw Diddy under the bus if that is what it took to clear his name and walk away from this. He has zero loyalty to Diddy."

Additionally, the insider mentioned that Jay-Z started distancing himself from Combs after Combs was arrested in September.

The source said, "The moment Diddy was arrested, Jay-Z scrubbed him from his existence. He is going after [lawyer Tony] Buzbee for himself and not for anyone else."

"The only thing that he cares about is him never stepping foot inside a jail cell and his family being safe. Jay-Z is extremely powerful and will deploy any tactic necessary," the tipster continued.

These revelations came after a week when Jay-Z’s legal representative reacted to the rapper's close association with Combs.

On December 16, during a press conference at Roc Nation's New York headquarters, attorney Alex Spiro addressed Jay-Z's public reputation and denied the close ties between both rappers.