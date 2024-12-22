Zendaya unlocks 'secret' talent for Nicole Kidman's benefit

Zendaya raves about her love for Nicole Kidman

Zendaya is giving away too much information about her love for Nicole Kidman, who is known for her spectacular roles in the industry.

During an exclusive interview on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the Spider-Man star expressed her love for Nicole’s Moulin Rouge as she referred to it as one of her favourite films.

The 28-year-old further explained that she could even go beyond reciting the entire soundtrack of the film if needed without twisting her tongue.

In response to her claim, Nicole, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Satine in the 2001 film, attributed her success to Baz Luhrmann and expressed gratitude for his help in building her confidence for the big role.

Recounting an instance from the past, she said, "Baz was so formative for me. I’d always done these weird films, but I was in my head going, ‘Gosh, I’m never going to get to do the great love story.’ Suddenly, ‘Moulin Rouge!’ came, and I’m like, ‘A musical love story? I can’t do this.’ Because I don’t feel confident with the voice. Then he slowly built me up.”

The longtime actress, who was previously honoured with AFI Lifetime Award, returned Zendaya’s compliment with one of her own.

She went on to add, "I have a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old, so we’ve grown up with you… We’re obsessed.”

On professional front, Zendaya rose to fame after her role in the 2017 Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming.