Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan deals with fake security drama at home

Michael B. Jordan, American actor and filmmaker who is best known for his hit Black Panther, recently faced startling situation at his Los Angeles home when uninvited guest crossed the line.

The intruder, who reportedly claimed to be part of Jordan's security team, was found entering the house without informing.

On Wednesday TMZ reports, the 37-year-old star was at home when a stranger showed up at his front yard. His security team quickly stepped in and called the police and guiding the person away from the property.

All the chaos left the singer completely shooked and confused, as the identity of the privacy invader is still unknown.

According to the reports, there was one person who got caught. When police spoke to the suspect, he claimed to be part of the Creed star's security team, which later turned out to be false information.

At first, Jordan’s security team just wanted the man off the property but once the suspect decided to leave the house after giving the wanted information, the whole team pressed charges against him.

Michael B. Jordan reportedly wasn't there at home when police arrived, and a few things are still unclear like if the intruder has ever been to his home before as well or not.

However, detectives are currently investigating more and finding the truth behind this incident.