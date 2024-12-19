Palace shares exciting news about Duchess Sophie

King Charles III has honoured Duchess Sophie for her heartwarming gesture amid Princess Kate's absence from the royal event.

The Duchess of Edinburgh volunteered at a charity in Woking in the run up to Christmas. Her Royal Highness got involved at The Lighthouse on Wednesday, December 18.

Sophie, patron of the charity, has volunteered frequently over recent years. The Lighthouse has a wide range of projects and services that support local people in need.

The Royal family shared details of Sophie's engagement on social media with a statement.

The Palace wrote: "The Duchess of Edinburgh, as Patron, spent a day volunteering with the charity, which supports around 8,000 people each year with essentials like food and clothing, as well as wellbeing groups."

It adds: "From serving hot free meals and helping in the hygiene bank, to crafting with Ukrainian refugees and meeting local families, it was great to see the impact of @t.lighthouse firsthand.

Rebecca Jespersen, The Lighthouse co-founder, said: “We are so grateful to Her Royal Highness for her continued inspirational support.”