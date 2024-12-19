Qureshi calls for dialogue instead of confrontation as PTI-govt talks in limbo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi leaving ECP office after the decision against former prime minister Imran Khan in Toshakhana case, in Islamabad, on October 21, 2022. — Online

RAWALPINDI: As the incumbent government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf yet to agree on holding talks, senior party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has favoured dialogue over "confrontation", stressing that Pakistan needs political stability under current circumstances.

"Issues should be resolved through mutual consensus," the former foreign minister said while speaking to journalists after meeting PTI leadership in Adiala Jail.

"Pakistan needs political stability at this time...political stability is vital for economic stability," the former foreign minister said while speaking to journalists in Adiala Jail on Thursday.

The remarks come against the backdrop of prevailing ambiguity surrounding the PTI-government dialogue which has been the talk of the town ever since the party's founder, Imran Khan, a negotiation committee.

The committee comprising NA Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser has been mandated to demand the release of "political prisoners" facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on the PTI protesters on November 26.

The former ruling party had even announced launching a civil disobedience movement — which now has been deferred by party founder Imran Khan for a "few days" on the "PTI leaders' request".

Speaking to reporters today, Qureshi said that his party was being subjected to political vengeance, noting that he was in Karachi when the May 9 events took place.

He pointed out that in his last meeting with the PTI founder, he suggested postponing the civil disobedience movement to "gauge the seriousness of the government for negotiations".

Furthermore, the PTI leader asked the government to hold talks if the rulers were serious about it. "The government, earlier, sought a conducive environment for talks from PTI," he said, adding that now when his party has constituted a committee, "they are not showing seriousness".

"Political dialogue is the only way out under the current circumstances," he added.

In response to a question regarding his meeting with PTI's current leadership, Qureshi said that he has conveyed his point of view to the leadership, adding that they should get a chance for negotiations.

"I have 40 years of political experience," he said, adding that he has asked the party leadership to pay heed to his advice too.

Gandapur hints at 'positive progress' by Dec 21

Meanwhile, KP CM Gandapur hinted at "positive progress" from both sides, the opposition and the government, by Saturday (December 21) on the matter of talks.

Speaking to journalists outside the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, the chief minister said that 200 PTI workers were missing, but now the numbers have reached 54 only.

"Under the circumstances that have arisen, we are forced to think for Pakistan," he said, hoping that the political parties will think carefully and find a solution. "If those who are in power give a signal, a positive response will also come," he added.