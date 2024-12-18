Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah chairs meeting in Islamabad on October 8, 2024. —APP

The government will keep the establishment on board during its potential talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said Adviser to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

The PM's aide made these comments while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Wednesday amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the talks between the government and the opposition.

"The talks with the PTI will be subject to approval of the party chief Nawaz Sharif," said Sanaullah while responding to a question whether the government has mandate to hold talks with the Imran Khan-founded party.

He added: “Likewise whatever PTI decides [in talks with government] will be subject to the approval of PTI founder.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of prevailing ambiguity surrounding the PTI-government dialogue which have been the talk of the town ever since the party's founder, Imran Khan, formed a five-member negotiation committee.

The committee comprising NA Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser has been mandated to demand the release of "political prisoners" facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023 and a late-night crackdown on the PTI protesters on November 26.

The former ruling party had even announced launching a civil disobedience movement — which now has been deferred by Khan for a "few days" on the "PTI leaders' request".

Earlier today, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed readiness to play his role in prospective parleys between the treasury and opposition benches.

Sanaullah, while speaking during the interview today, said that they had talked to the speaker and the negotiations can start by Sunday.

"The prime minister had clearly said in the House that he is ready to discuss every issue," he said.

The adviser to the PM said that the PTI can fulfil its desire if it is in a hurry to launch a civil disobedience movement. However, he added, the party will not gain anything from it and it will fail.

Sanaullah further said that no offer was made to release the PTI founder. He stressed that political issues are resolved only through dialogue.