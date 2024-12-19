Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP operations

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

At least 11 terrorists were killed by security forces in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said the military’s media affairs wing on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were conducted in different areas of the province between December 17 and 18.

It said that an intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in KP’s Tank district on reported presence of militants.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as the result of which seven Khwarij were sent to hell.”

Another IBO was conducted in general area of Datta Khel in North Waziristan district, during which two terrorists were killed.

In third encounter that took place in general area of Mamad Gat in Mohmand district, two terrorists were killed after an intense exchange of fire.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from slain militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians, said the ISPR.

Sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of terrorism from the country.

Third quarter (July-September) of 2024 saw a sharp increase in fatalities of terrorist violence and counter-terrorism campaigns, with a 90% surge in violence, according to a report issued by Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

A total of 722 people were killed, including civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, while 615 others were wounded in as many as 328 incidents recorded during the period under review.

Nearly 97% of these fatalities occurred in KP and Balochistan – marking the highest percentage in a decade, and over 92% of these incidents of terror attacks and security forces’ operations were recorded in the same provinces.

The total fatalities from three quarters of this year have now surpassed the total fatalities recorded for the entire 2023; the number of fatalities rose to at least 1534 in the first three quarters compared to 1523 in 2023.

Meanwhile, terrorist groups continue to reorganise and beef up their ranks. Most of the terror attacks remained unclaimed by terrorist or insurgent groups, likely for tactical reasons, as per the report.