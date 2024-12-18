Prince Andrew's next move keeps Buckingham Palace on edge

Buckingham Palace is caught in a royal guessing game as Prince Andrew’s attendance at the King’s pre-Christmas lunch remains uncertain.

Despite lingering controversy, both Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson reportedly remain on the guest list for Thursday’s festive gathering, set to host around 70 extended royal relatives at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Mail, Andrew has been adamant about his right to attend, telling friends, "I should be there," leaving royal insiders bracing for a potential headline-grabbing appearance.

Royal aides breathed a sigh of relief earlier this week when Prince Andrew reportedly opted to skip the Sandringham festivities and church walk, dodging potential embarrassment for his brother, King Charles, amid ongoing controversy over his alleged spy connections.

But the drama isn’t quite over yet. Every year, the King also hosts a grand pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace for extended relatives who don’t make the Sandringham cut—think aunts, uncles, cousins, and more.

As of now, the palace is in the dark about whether Andrew will make an appearance at the festive gathering.

Insiders admitted on Tuesday they won’t know for sure until they see who rolls up at the gates.

In the meantime, royal aides are cautiously hopeful that the Duke of York will once again "see sense" and decide to lay low—though nobody’s holding their breath just yet.

Royal insiders are bracing for what could be the awkward arrival of the season as Prince Andrew's attendance at King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch remains up in the air.

After reportedly taking the "gentlemanly option" to skip Sandringham’s festive celebrations, his potential presence at Buckingham Palace’s private family meal is causing some serious side-eye behind palace walls.

While the lunch is a private affair, it’s no secret that guests are typically snapped coming and going from the palace gates.

Andrew could attempt to sneak in unnoticed, but sources have made their feelings clear: “He should come through the front door or not at all—preferably the latter.”

Adding fuel to the fire, critics say his attendance would send a “conflicting and confusing message” at a time when the monarchy is keen to steer clear of scandal.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s camp has addressed the spy allegations that sparked this latest fiasco.

A statement from his office read: "The Duke of York followed advice from His Majesty’s Government and ceased all contact with the individual after concerns were raised."