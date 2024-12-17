Gigi Hadid calls her 'fashion style' similar to 'home decor'

Gigi Hadid mentions not having enough 'creativity' before owning a property

Fashion model Gigi Hadid has shared the change of tastes in her personal life.

According to her, it has evolved big time. To explain it further, Hadid opened that he thinks her fashion style is somewhat similar to her home decor.

She admitted noticing this change after laying down her own apartments in Pennsylvania and New York City (NYC).

While having a chat with Architectural Digest, the 29-year-old confessed: "The way I designed and decorated my homes or apartments at first and the evolution of my fashion style are similar.”

The mother of one further elaborated that when she first moved to NY, her style very much depended on trends most of the time, meanwhile, she used to decorate her apartments in a simple manner.

Gigi mentioned lacking the talent of 'creativity' in her before.

"I had that want to express myself through tchotchkes and things, but I didn’t have the experience or means to be more creative."

Her creativity and ability to think out of the box enhanced, when she bought a property.

The American TV personality now thinks that she is capable of expressing herself with her living spaces.