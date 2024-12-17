Chappell Roan’s wardrobe mishap almost ruined ‘SNL’ performance

Chappell Roan suffered a wardrobe malfunction during 'SNL.'

Chappell Roan had a close call before her Saturday Night Live performance.

In a December 15 YouTube interview with Canadian celebrity Journalist Nardwuar, the 26-year-old shared how her SNL debut was almost ruined because of a wardrobe malfunction right before going on stage.

"It ripped all the way down the back right before I walked on stage," the singer revealed.

The Good Luck, Babe! hitmaker told the journalist that her dress for performing Pink Pony Club ripped, and the show’s seamstress had to stitch it again.

Nardwuar questioned Roan about maintaining her wardrobe, asking if they needed cleaning after use, "Is there a bit of sweat sometimes? Do you have to clean it, how does that work?"

"They smell crazy, yeah,” the singer stated.

"I don't know if I will clean it, I think I will just put it in a bag and put it back on the rack," Roan replied.

The interviewer asked if the Hot To Go singer has ever reused her outfits, but the singer claimed that her stylist insists on evolving her wardrobe rather than repeating previous outfits.

"I would love to, but my stylist is like, we have to keep it moving."