Adele's song faces global streaming ban after plagiarism ruling

Brazilian judge forces Adele's hit song offline.

A Brazilian judge has ordered Adele's 2015 hit Million Years Ago to be pulled from streaming services worldwide, after a plagiarism lawsuit was filed by Brazilian composer Toninho Geraes.

The lawsuit claims that Adele's song, featured on her album 25, borrows heavily from Geraes' samba classic Mulheres (Women), which was recorded by renowned Brazilian singer Martinho da Vila in 1995.

Geraes argues that an expert analysis of the two melodies reveals an undeniable symmetry, suggesting the track was plagiarized.

The injunction, issued by Judge Victor Torres on December 13 in Rio de Janeiro’s Sixth Commercial Court, threatens to impose a hefty fine of $8,000 (£6,300) per instance of non-compliance on the Brazilian subsidiaries of Sony and Universal, Adele’s record labels.

The case is still ongoing, with this legal action adding a new chapter to the ongoing controversy.

Fredimio Trotta, Geraes' lawyer, hailed the decision as a landmark for Brazilian music, which he claims has often been exploited for international success.

He added that his team will ensure radio stations, TV broadcasters, and streaming services worldwide are informed of the ruling.

Once the services are officially notified, Adele's song—which has amassed over 223 million streams on Spotify—will be pulled from platforms, although a specific date for removal has not yet been set.