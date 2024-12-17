Diddy lawsuit: Dancer uncovers dark secrets about Lopez, rapper's relationship

"Diddy" Combs, music mogul who known for his songs, is now once again hit the spotlight with another speculation after hip-hop dancer revealed some shocking 'open secrets.'

The dancer named Elisabeth Ovesen, who previously worked closely in music industry, claimed that there are more a lot to be revealed than what public sees.

During an interview with Sky News, the hip-hop icon recently opened up about the things she experienced with the rapper.

There was an article which was published on December 5th, where the dancer gave a peek behind the curtain about the the Last Night singer's nature with his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and Jennifer Lopez.

"I knew what kind of person he was to other people. Everything that's coming out now about Sean wasn't a secret... him and Cassie, that was an open secret in LA, in the industry. Everyone knew," she shared.

The dancer went on explaining: "The issue with something like that is that if someone says, 'yeah, I was there, I've seen it. I know for sure'. Then the question becomes, well, what were you doing there?"

Ovesen further revealed that she once had an encounter with Diddy where he "kind of ordered" her to come to his house. However, this happened right after his break up with Lopez.

Back in 2000, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jennifer Lopez were known as one of the most talked-about couple of the town as their romance was full of glamour, red carpets and headlines.