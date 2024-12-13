Buckingham Palace incident: Major concern raised after Christmas party scandal

Backlash at Buckingham Palace: Major concern raised after Christmas party scandal

A Buckingham Palace maid is in serious trouble with the Royal Family over an alleged incident at a Christmas party, according to a royal expert.



The major concerns and worries have been highlighted about the maid’s behaviour including the consequences of the incident, while also expressing sympathy for her as a young employee.

The young girl, aged 24, has been claimed to be working at the palace and was detained on Tuesday evening. The accusations are common assault, property damage, and disorderly conduct, according to the Sun.

Griffiths told GB News: ‘Probably the poor girl paid very little. I hope she doesn't lose her job.

'Imagine waking up in that police cell, completely aware of the anger.’

After the incident, Buckingham Palace spokesman addressed the incident by saying that they are aware of an incident and the facts will be fully investigated.

While the Royal Family’s response remains measures, it is expected for a thorough investigation and fair treatment for employees.

This coems as the key member of the Royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate, are getting up for Christma's celebrations at Sandringham.