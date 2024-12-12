Jonathan Bailey opens up about street 'heckling' and family plans

Jonathan Bailey talks love, parenthood, and public scrutiny.

Jonathan Bailey, the star of Bridgerton and soon-to-be seen as Fiyero in Wicked, has opened up about his experience as a gay man in the public eye.

In a new interview with Vogue, Bailey revealed that he was once heckled in the streets of London while holding hands with his ex-boyfriend.

The 36-year-old actor admitted he’s always been a confident hand-holder in relationships but shared that one boyfriend wasn’t as comfortable with public displays of affection.

Despite the rude remarks they faced, Bailey emphasized that such negative encounters are now overshadowed by the positive reactions he receives.

He also reflected on his journey of self-discovery, revealing that it was a gradual process.

"I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it," he shared, offering insight into his path toward embracing his identity.

In a heartfelt conversation for Vogue, Jonathan opened up about his early experiences with his sexuality, recalling a childhood sleepover where he excitedly asked his primary school friends, "Guys, guys, who else thinks they're gay? Do you? I do. I do."

The star also revealed a painful moment when a teacher publicly mocked him in front of the class, saying, "Well, if you weren’t so busy being a fairy, you’d understand," as he struggled with his schoolwork.

Despite this, his journey wasn’t defined by negativity. In his youth, he had a two-year relationship with a girl, and they remain close friends today.

Reflecting on his experience, he explained, "It's interesting with the binary where you're perceived to be either this or that... But there are so many nuances to it."