Jim Carrey has ONE special condition to return for 2000 'Grinch' movie's sequel

'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' won Oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling'

Jim Carrey has responded if he would ever feature in a sequel of his 2000 film How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

During an interview, the comedian spoke about his interest in starring in the family comedy again. The actor does feel that he can reprise the role, but only on one condition.

The Mask famed actor believes that putting on the alter ego of the green character is an extremely 'excruciating' process. Therefore, he would only do the film if he can bypass that whole makeup routine.

In a statement, Jim explained the ComicBook.com, "Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch.”

He continued: "The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process."

However, Sonic the Hedgehog actor also stated that now with the existence of motion capture, he will be free to do anything, even characters like 'The Grinch'.

"The children were in my mind all the time. 'It's for the kids. It's for the kids. It's for the kids.' And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world”, the 62-year-old artist suggested.

Jim Carrey’s 2000 kids special film was directed by Ron Howard. The film also bagged an Oscar for 'Best Makeup and Hairstyling'.