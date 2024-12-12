Prince Harry hit with major blow in US

Prince Harry lands in trouble as new legal battle looms in the US

Prince Harry has suffered a fresh blow as The Heritage Foundation is trying to overturn a judge's decision to terminate the Duke's visa case.

As per reports, a right-wing think tank has launched a fresh legal challenge against the Biden Administration over the Duke of Sussex's US visa records, claiming there was "no proper method" for his admission to America.

The group's latest court filing seeks to overturn a judge's earlier decision to terminate their case, which aimed to force the release of Harry's immigration documents.

The legal team wrote in the filing, seen by Newsweek: "[Heritage] submitted there was no proper method by which the Duke of Sussex could have been admitted."

The case had previously been dismissed in September by Judge Carl J. Nichols after he privately reviewed confidential Department of Homeland Security files.

The group does not seem to be satisfied with ruling as it argues that the sealed nature of the judge's reasoning denied them the opportunity to challenge the DHS's private disclosures.

The think tank contends that if the prince was honest about his previous drug use, he should have been denied entry to America.

Judge Nichols, in his earlier ruling, addressed Heritage's argument that the Duke either disclosed his drug use and was "admitted inappropriately" or failed to disclose it entirely.

A recent Government filing responded to these claims, stating: "The evidence before the Court plainly sufficed to show that [Heritage's] speculation of impropriety was unfounded."

The lawyers have clarified their position, asserting they were actually arguing that it would have been impossible for Harry to have been properly admitted to America through any means.