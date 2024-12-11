Gohar reiterates Gen Faiz's trial army’s 'internal matter'

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan is seen in this photograph outside the Islamabad High Court on August 8, 2023. — AFP

Hours after former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid was formally indicted with multiple charges, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan sought to distance his party from the matter, stating that it had no connection to the case.

The former chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) faces multiple offences, including engaging in political activities and violating the Official Secrets Act, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The process of field general court-martial (FGCM) was initiated against the retired general under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act on August 12, the army's media affairs wing said.

Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, the central leader of the former ruling party clarified: "The party has already said this that the charge sheet against General (retd) Faiz is an internal matter of the military."

The PTI has nothing to do with the issue, said Barrister Gohar, adding: "The military operates under its own rules and regulations, under which it conducts trials."

Reacting to General Faiz's arrest, the former prime minister, who was removed from office via a parliamentary vote in 2022, said that an open trial would benefit the country and allow it to prosper.

"I demand an open trial of Faiz Hamid with media should be given access to cover it," said the ex-premier on August 21 during an informal interaction with journalists in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where he has been imprisoned for over a year in different cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.

"If the military wants accountability for General Faiz [then] it should proceed and do it," Khan said, asserting that it is the army's internal matter.

The former premier welcomed the development, saying that it was good that the army launched the process of internal accountability. However, he urged the military to ensure that the process of accountability should be across the board.

In today's media talk, Barrister Gohar also replied to a question regarding the party's recently announced civil disobedience movement, saying that the upcoming anti-government movement is the party's founder Imran Khan's call and it would be discussed with him.

It should be mentioned here that the incarcerated party founder on December 6 warned the government of launching a "civil disobedience" movement if his demands, including the judicial probe into the crackdown on party supporters, are not met.