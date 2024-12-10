Weatherman predicts below-normal rainfall this winter

Representational image of a road on a cold morning in the country. — Radio Pakistan

QUETTA: While snowfall and cold conditions are dominating various parts of the country, Balochistan is expected to have a rain-scarce and dry winter this year, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz revealed on Tuesday.

The weatherman predicted below-average rainfall in the province this winter, with little to no rain expected in December.

"There are no chances of rain in December and the province will experience dry and cold weather throughout the month," Sarfaraz said.

However, light rain and snowfall may occur in early January, but overall, rainfall for the month is also expected to remain below normal levels, he added.

He also suggested that the prolonged dry conditions could impact agriculture and water availability in the region. Therefore, the chief meteorologist advised residents to take precautions against the chilly conditions and prepare for a relatively dry winter.

The weather remained extremely cold in the Quetta valley and surrounding districts, with a clear sky during the past 24 hours.

The mercury slumped below zero in various areas of the province after Saturday and the minimum temperature recorded in the provincial capital was -4°C, whereas in Kalat it stood at -6°C, as reported on Monday.

The adverse weather conditions coupled with unannounced gas and electricity outages are affecting the daily lives of the residents.

The freezing temperatures in Balochistan have also impacted areas of Sindh, especially Karachi, which undergoes a "mild cold wave".

The weather in the port city is usually influenced by the northeasterly winds blowing from the neighbouring province and the conditions get even chillier when it snows in Quetta.