What is deadline for Hajj 2024 applications?

Muslim pilgrims perform the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual as part of the Hajj pilgrimage, in Mina, near Saudi Arabia´s holy city of Makkah on June 28, 2023. — AFP

Over 72,000 Hajj applications have been received by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony as the Tuesday deadline for the government scheme approaches.

Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said designated banks will continue to accept the Government Hajj Scheme application by tomorrow evening.

Moreover, he said applicants can join their relatives' Hajj groups under the scheme for convenience.

To enroll in the Regular Hajj Scheme, Umar said applicants are required to deposit an initial amount of Rs200,000 and the second installment, totalling Rs400,000 (including additional facilities), must be paid within 10 days of the balloting. The final installment is due by February 10.

He also highlighted that overseas Pakistanis can sponsor Hajj applications for themselves or their loved ones, enabling them to participate in the sacred pilgrimage through this scheme.

"This initiative will facilitate applicants while ensuring a smooth and transparent Hajj process," he said.

Furthermore, Umar said the ministry has announced the 40th Annual National Hifz and Qirat Competition, inviting nominations from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said district and provincial-level competitions have been directed to take place, with provinces instructed to finalise and submit their nominations by January 15. Winners from the provincial rounds will qualify to participate in the national-level Hifz and Qirat competition, he added.

The spokesperson further emphasised that winners at the national level will have the opportunity to represent Pakistan in international competitions, showcasing their talent on a global stage.

Umar said this year’s competition includes separate categories for boys, girls, and youth, ensuring equal opportunities for participants from all age groups and regions.

He said this initiative will help in promoting Quranic education and nurturing young talent across the country.