Kylie Kelce unveils one fear about Baby No.4 news

Kylie Kelce's young daughters are not too pleased about the arrival of their sibling

Kylie Kelce opened up about her daughter’s feelings regarding the expected arrival of their new sibling.

Jason Kelce’s wife and hockey coach revealed, “When I tell you that Bennie feels deeply and personally victimized by the fact that we chose to give her another sibling, I mean that with my whole chest,” on Thursday in her new podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

“No, no she absolutely has not (come around).”

The mom of three detailed that her middle daughter, Elliotte, is absolutely jealous of the new to-be born baby.

However, the youngest child Bennie had the most severe reaction to the news, according to Kylie.

The athlete couple shares three daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, Bennett, 1, and are getting ready to welcome their fourth.

Sharing Bennie’s possessiveness for her mother, Kylie continued, “When other babies or little kids come over and they try to sit in my lap, she physically removes them, so we are about to ruin her day,” referring to the expected arrival of their little one.

This comes after Kylie and Jason, both 37, made a joint Instagram post in November, announcing that they’re expecting daughter No.4.