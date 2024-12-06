Prince Harry breaks Kate Middleton's heart before Princess Carol Concert

Prince Harry seemingly shattered Princess Kate's dream of a family reunion with a heartbreaking statement.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex recently attended the New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit.

During the sit-down interview, the former working royal once again rejected his return to the UK with his wife Meghan Markle and children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

While recalling his bitter childhood memories, Harry said, "What happened to my mom and the fact that I was a kid and felt helpless, there comes the inner turmoil. I felt helpless. One of my biggest weaknesses is feeling helpless."

He added, "What worried me most was worrying that would happen to me, or to my wife, or to my kids."

Now, discussing Harry's statement's impact on the Wales family especially on Kate Middleton hours before her yearly Christmas Carol Concert.

In conversation with The Sun, royal expert Katie Nicholl praised Catherine's role as a "peacemaker" in the rift between Harry and Prince William.

She said, "I remember watching that moment at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral."

The royal commentator added, "Kate sort of ushered William and Harry together as they walked up the hill. Seeing her play that role of peacemaker when they weren't talking."

Katie believes Harry threw Kate under the bus by saying "hurtful" things about her and bringing the "children into the narrative."

Despite the Duke's resentment, the royal expert stated that the Princess of Wales would play the role of a healer between the Sussexes and the royal family.