Court indicts PTI founder Imran Khan in GHQ attack case

In another blow to jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi indicted the ex-prime minister in the May 9, 2023, General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case.
Khan, who has been behind bars for more than a year, has denied the charges levelled against him.
Over 143 individuals, including Khan, have been named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfiqar Bukhari and Shahbaz Gill, are listed as fugitives.
Additionally, all accused have been prohibited from travelling abroad.
In May last year, Khan’s alleged supporters and workers resorted to violence, attacking and ransacking military installations including General Headquarters (GHQ) in protest against the arrest of the party founder in the £190 million case.
Subsequently, scores of PTI leaders and workers were arrested in connection with the May 9 mayhem.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
