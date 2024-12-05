Kim Kardashian imitates Kanye West's wife in recent shoot

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for copying Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian, once again comes under the radar as she was spotted copying Kanye West's second wife.

Kim showcased her steamy figure while modeling for the latest clothing range of her brand SKIMS, on Wednesday.

The star donned the upcoming designs from her renowned shapewear line, reflecting Bianca’s fashion style.

Previously, the reality TV star received backlash for stealing the architecture's style and vogue.

The 44-year-old displayed an outfit in SKKN promotional campaign, resembling one of Bianca's dress.

Kim posted a carousal of photos in which the socialite flaunted a brownish fur coat with white tights and gazed in the camera, applying a lip gloss.

Fans started bashing the SKIMS founder, as one of the user penned: “She's again dressing like Kanye's wife."

Some followers went on believing that, The Kardashian star is mirroring the model's fashion choices for quite some time.

For the unknown, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. However, the duo filed for divorced in 2021 after having four children together.

Following the split, Kanye married Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony, in December 2022.