Cate Blanchett shares two cents on AI’s impact on Hollywood

Cate Blanchett expresses concerns over AI's impact on Hollywood

Cate Blanchett has recently weighed in on the impact of artificial intelligence on the entertainment industry.

Speaking to BBC, the Don’t Look Up actress shared her concerns, saying, “It’s a very public-facing industry we’re in, and I think the discussions around AI were not mainstreamed until the writers’ strike, really brought into the public discourse.”

“So, I think it’s very real,” remarked the 55-year-old.

Reflecting on AI, Cate told the outlet, “I just look at these things and think, ‘I don’t really know what it’s bringing anybody.’”

“Sometimes, it’s just experimentation for its own sake, which is creativity when you look at it one way,” continued The New Boy actress.

However, Cate explained, “It’s also incredibly destructive, which of course, is the other side of creativity.”

The Carol actress noted, “AI can totally replace anyone onscreen.”

Cate revealed that she’s “less concerned” with her “job prospects” than she’s “concerned with the impact it’s going to have on the average person, on old-age pensioners, on people who are already working three jobs to try and be [above] the poverty line”.

“That’s my concern; I’m worried about us as a species, it’s a much bigger problem,” stated the Borderlands actress.

Meanwhile, Cate discussed about her movie, Rumours, where she noted that most of the technology is “absolutely pointless”.

“You see these Tesla robots, and you think our movie looks like a kind of sweet little documentary compared to what’s going on in the world,” added the actress.