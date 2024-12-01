Prince William, Kate Middleton send delightful message to special person

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement to honour the English rugby player Kevin Sinfield as he set to fulfil yet another humanitarian mission.

The Prince of Wales released a heartfelt video message, saying, "Kevin – Catherine and I just wanted to wish you the very best of luck for what’s going to be a very gruelling week, raising money and awareness around MND [Motor neurone disease]."

He added, "What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it’s a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you’re achieving again this week. I’m sure you’ll be running with him in your mind the whole way round."

At the end of the video, William extended best wishes from his and Princess Kate's side to Kevin. He said, "We’ll be thinking of you all week."

For the unversed, Kevin, who lost his friend Rob Burrow due to MND, is raising money and awareness around the disease.

Moreover, the royal couple captioned their post, "Another remarkable feat for a remarkable human being. Wishing Kevin Sinfield the best of luck with his latest #7in7 challenge for @mndassoc, we know you’ll do Rob’s memory proud."