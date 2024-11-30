Oscar-winning star Jennifer Hudson gets candid about raising teenage kid

Jennifer Hudson, American singer and actress, recently opened up about a few traits of her teenage son, David, as she shared heartfelt glimpse into his personality.

The Oscar-winning singer could not stop herself from praising her son's unshakable character. She expressed that David is a very kind hearted person who look after people and he is a very responsible young man.

Jennifer, who is mostly known for her down to earth aura, is right now on cloud nine after her impeccable performance at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, where she performed a few songs from her new album, The Gift of Love.

The 43-year-old star candidly shared that how her music plays a huge role in her life and the songs she wrote, is all about her family and how her son David helped her making the recent hit.

During her recent interview with People Magazine, the actress said: "He's always looking for gifts to give others."

"He's a giver. And that's how he was raised. That's the tradition that's within him," she added.

As Jennifer continued to praising her son, she explained further: "He loves to see everyone come together and have dinner together, have a good time together and seeing the unity in it all."