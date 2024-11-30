Meghan Markle’s last-ditch effort to finally get the green light

Meghan Markle is making one last effort to secure the trademark for her lifestyle brand’s name, American Riviera Orchard, after her initial application was rejected in September.

The Duchess of Sussex has requested a three-month extension for the trademark filing, hoping to resolve the issue that saw her first attempt denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The USPTO cited a rule that prevents exclusive claims to geographic names, ensuring they remain available for all businesses operating in the same area.

If Meghan’s request for an extension is denied, she’ll face the challenge of starting the trademark application process from scratch.

With this extension, Meghan remains hopeful that she can overcome the hurdle and move forward with her highly anticipated lifestyle brand.

HELLO! understands that these "office actions" are a standard part of the trademark application process, with requests for more details being routine and expected.

Despite the hurdles, Meghan’s team is working to provide the necessary clarifications, keeping the dream of her brand alive as she navigates these typical legal procedures.