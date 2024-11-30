Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with $10 million lawsuit over 'horrific' act

Sean 'Diddy' Combs under hot waters once again as slapped with $10 million lawsui

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under serious trouble as he has been slapped with a new $10 million lawsuit.

The disgraced mogul has been accused of violently threatening and assaulting his former designer, Bryana 'Bana' Bongolan.

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy apparently hung off Bryan, from a 17th-floor balcony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Moreover, the complaint filed on November 27, further revealed that the assault took place at his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura Bongolan's luxury apartment.

The filling read, "On or about September 26, 2016, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs sexually battered Ms. Bryana Bongolan, dangled her off of a 17-story-high balcony, and then slammed her into patio furniture on the balcony.”

The complaint also asserted that Satisfy You vocalist told Bongolan he was the "motherf***ing devil" and could kill her, leaving her in a state of terror.

The filing further claimed that the incident caused "deep and lasting harm" to Bongolan's sense of safety and autonomy.

This come weeks after, the 55-year-old reached to an agreement with Cassie Ventura for $30 million.

For the unknown, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing several civil lawsuits, under the charges of mistreating and blackmailing both women and men, including the recordings of sexual encounters, and in some cases, physically beating them.