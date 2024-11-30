Ryan Reynolds addresses 'inapt joke' Disney removed from 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Deadpool & Wolverine' stars Ryan Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds claimed the original script had an inappropriate joke which Disney decided not to add in the film.

There was dialogue where Deadpool, played by Ryan, meets Elektra, Blade and Gambit at their refuge in 'The Void', asking about the fourth member, Magneto.

Blade, who was named as Billy in the OG draft, tells the red-suited superhero that Magneto is dead. The line there goes: “What, we can’t even afford one more X-Man? Disney is so cheap. I can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c*** in my throat.”

While talking to Collider, the Red Notice star opened that discussions were carried out with Disney about the fate of the joke.

He added: “There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out.”

Reynolds admitted that he was not even mandated to take the line out. He also felt it was not easy for him to quote someone having such a position, while referring to the Micky Mouse.

“I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound.”

“And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it”, explained the 48-year-old Canadian American actor.

Deadpool & Wolverine also starred Hugh Jackman besides Ryan.