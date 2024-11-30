Imposition of governor rule can't hold PTI back, says Gandapur

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur addresses Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters at a protest demonstration against alleged rigging in general elections at the Ring road in Peshawar on Sunday, March 10, 2024. — PPI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has castigated the federal government amid growing speculations about the imposition of governor’s rule in the province, saying that such actions cannot hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) back.

"Fulfil your [the government] desire [...] imposition of governor rule or emergency cannot hold us back," the chief executive said while speaking to journalists in Peshawar outside the KP assembly.

A day earlier, Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah said the federal cabinet in its meeting discussed the option of imposing governor’s rule in KP but a consensus could not reach and the matter was deferred for further deliberations.

Sanaullah was responding to a question posed by Hamid Mir on his Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ on Thursday. He said the matter came up for consideration in the cabinet meeting as KP resources are being used for staging violent protests and marching on Islamabad.

The recommendation was tabled by federal minister Amir Muqam, seeking strict action against the PTI, during the federal cabinet’s session that was backed by a “majority of members”, sources told Geo News.

The KP chief executive had been leading the PTI's protests demanding the release of "political prisoners" including incarcerated former premier Khan, which caused unrest in the federal capital and adjoining cities, drawing criticism from the ruling coalition over the alleged use of state machinery.

Meanwhile, the chief minister — while speaking at the KP Assembly floor today — castigated the authorities for firing at "peaceful" protesters, marching for the release of their leader — PTI founder Imran Khan.

Referring to the government’s denial of direct firing, Gandapur claimed bullets were fired at PTI protesters at Chungi No 26, adding: "We have been targeted several times [...] firing was carried out at China Chowk and D-Chowk also."

He emphasised that they have to bring a revolution "to save our generations", demanding the "immediate" release of the incarcerated PTI founder.

The development comes as nearly 1,000 PTI workers, as per the party's claim, were arrested by the law enforcers in the late-night crackdown against the crowd that had gathered in Islamabad's D-Chowk as part of their "do-or-die" protest to secure party founder Imran Khan's release who remains incarcerated for more than a year.

The Imran Khan-founded party has claimed that hundreds of protesters were shot resulting in fatalities, citing conflicting number ranging from anywhere from eight to 40.

However, the government has categorically denied direct firing and has ruled out any fatalities during the action to disperse the PTI marchers.