Charli XCX gets surprised by fiancé George Daniel at Brat concert

Charli XCX marks engagement anniversary with George Daniel with sweet surprise

Charli XCX’s fiancé George Daniel gave major love goals to fans as he surprised her at her London concert and performed her viral Apple dance.

The 32-year-old songstress received a shock surprise as The 1975 member appeared in the audience at London’s O2 on Thursday, October 28th.

The Brat hitmaker is currently on the UK leg of her tour after she brought a cultural revolution with her trending song released this summer.

Several fans took to social media sharing the now-viral moment as the drummer performed popstar girlfriend’s famous Apple dance to celebrate their one year engagement anniversary.

Charli herself shared a video of her fiancé and wrote, “george did the apple dance!!!!” after she had previously talked about trying to convince him to perform it earlier this summer.

Fans went wild as they wrote in the comments, “THANK U GEORGE.”

Another said, “THANK YOU GEORGE AND HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.”

A third chimed in, “king behaviour.”

Another noted how it was “a full circle moment (get it because an apple is a circle).”