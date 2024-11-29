Prince Harry seeks to leverage Taylor Swift's security controversy in legal battle

Prince Harry may look to capitalise on the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift's police escort to bolster his ongoing security legal battle with the UK government.



The Duke of Sussex is reportedly pointing to the Metropolitan Police’s decision to provide the American pop star with extra protection, despite her not being a senior royal, as evidence of discrepancies in how security protocols are applied.

Swift received additional police escorts during her concerts at Wembley Stadium in August, following terror threats and political pressure, a decision that Prince Harry's team believes highlights inconsistencies in the government's security policy.

Andrea Swift, Taylor Swift's mother and manager, reportedly threatened to cancel her daughter’s London concerts unless additional security was provided.

Initially, the Metropolitan Police resisted granting a special police escort, deeming it unnecessary for someone not a senior royal or high-ranking politician.

However, after considerable political pressure, including intervention from figures like Yvette Cooper and Sadiq Khan, the police reversed their stance and granted the request.

The decision to grant Taylor Swift additional security sparked controversy due to concerns about political interference in law enforcement decisions.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry lost a legal challenge earlier this year regarding his entitlement to automatic police protection after stepping down from his royal duties. The Duke of Sussex is preparing to appeal the ruling in the Court of Appeal this coming April.

Prince Harry's initial challenge centered on concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the composition and procedures of the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec). He argued that he had been unfairly targeted and treated less favorably compared to others in similar situations.

Basu, who served as Counter Terror Chief until 2021, revealed there was a "very real and disgusting threat" against the Sussexes. He stressed that while Swift faces genuine dangers, "so are those faced by Prince Harry and his family."

A source close to Prince Harry's case suggested that the Taylor Swift incident highlighted the possibility of making exceptions to security policies, indicating that the flexibility shown in her situation could be applied to his own security concerns.



