Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a high-level meeting regarding law and order in Islamabad on November 29, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent clashes between PTI and law enforces in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed Imran Khan founded party a “group of terrorists” and directed the authorities to lodge cases against the rioters.

The prime minister made the remarks while addressing a high-level meeting on law and order situation in the country.

"It is not a political party but a fitna [mischief] and a group of terrorists," he said.

The prime minister lashed out at PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over "using state resources for launching a onslaught" on the federal capital during the former ruling party's recent three-day protest.



Slamming the embattled PTI — whose government was toppled via a no-confidence motion in April 2022— the premier said that it was the “fourth invasion” of the capital.

Referring to PTI’s 126-day sit-in in Islamabad, the PM said: “No one could have even thought of such evil ambitions before 2014.”

The former ruling party staged a 126-day sit-in in 2014 against alleged rigging during the 2013 general elections. PM Shehbaz was of the view that the 2014 sit-in not only brought disrepute to Pakistan but also ruined the country’s economy.

“Chinese president’s visit was cancelled due to the [PTI] dharna.”

The former ruling party also tried to “attack” Islamabad ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI issued a nationwide call last month urging its supporters to converge on Islamabad on Oct 15, a date when the two-day SCO summit was to begin. Later, the former ruling party called off its protest after the government assured the party leadership of Khan’s treatment, who has been behind bars since August last year after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana criminal case, and subsequently sentenced in other cases ahead of the February 8 elections.

Moving on to the recent fierce clashes between PTI supports and law enforcers in the capital, the country’s chief executive said: “They [PTI supporters] martyred a policeman and four Rangers personnel. Dozens of law enforcers sustained bullet injuries.”

The time has come to take strict action against the rioters, the PM added.

“Should we hand Pakistan over this [PTI] terrorist party?”

Addressing the participants, the prime minister expressed the firm resolve that the former ruling party would not be allowed to destroy Pakistan.

“We need to break these hands [instead].”

The protests and sit-ins cost Pakistan's economy Rs190 billion per day, he added.