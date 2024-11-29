Katie Holmes explains awkward moment when she forgot her lines on Broadway

Katie Holmes discussed her superstitious nature on a talk show.

Katie Holmes recently allowed stage nerves to affect her performance.

On Wednesday, the Batman Begins actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she confessed she recently had a brain freeze during her performance on Broadway’s Our Town, which left her feeling embarrassed.

"I was in the middle of a scene and I just froze," she said.

"I said the whole line except the last word and I couldn’t remember it."

The Dawson’s Creek alum admitted that after the mishap, she quickly improvised something that didn’t make sense, and turned extremely red as she began to fluster on stage.

To recover, she quickly said her lines before exiting the stage.

Holmes shared with the host that she’s a bit superstitious and prefers to run through her lines three times before performing in front of an audience.

The one time she decided against it, things went awry.

The 45-year-old worked alongside other big names like Jim Parsons, Ephraim Sykes, Zoey Deutch, and Richard Thomas in Thornton Wilder’s play.

She further revealed that Parsons was there to comfort her after her blunder.

"Jim gave me a hug after," the American actress shared.

"He was like, 'I’ve never seen anyone say their lines so fast and remove themselves!'"