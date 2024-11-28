Imran Khan, other PTI leaders face fresh charges after protest fiasco

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to call off its much-touted "do-or-die" protest, Islamabad police have filed eight different cases against the former ruling party's leaders and workers, including its founder, Imran Khan.

The action on Wednesday by the federal capital's police came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for "tough decisions" to curb agitative politics and restore stability in the country.

"We have to decide whether we save Pakistan or allow sit-ins to take place," the prime minister said while addressing the federal cabinet meeting earlier today.

The cases were registered at various police stations, including Shahzad Town, Sihala, Khanna, Shams Colony, Noon, Nilore, Tarnol, and Bani Gala. The recently lodged FIRs named Bushra Bibi and the PTI's central leadership, including Ali Amin Gandapur, Salman Akram Raja and Sheikh Waqas Akram, among others.

Besides the party's local leadership, thousands of individuals are also named in these cases.

The cases include charges of terrorism, assault on police, violation of Section 144, abduction, and interference in government operations.

The former ruling party's "do-or-die" protest, which started on November 24 saw clashes between its supporters and law enforcers, closure of roads and educational institutions. The protest abruptly came to an end in the wee hours of Wednesday following a crackdown by security forces.

The operation by law enforcers dispersed the protesters with Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi running back to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The recent protest was the latest effort by the PTI's months-long campaign to secure Imran Khan's release who has been behind bars in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail in various cases for more than a year now.