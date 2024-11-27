Alec Baldwin reflects on nightmare that shook his career

Alec Baldwin, legendary actor who is known for his impeccable acting skills in various movies, has finally closed a painful chapter of his life by revealing that he wont be watching Rust movie ever again.

The saddening incident which happened during the rehearsal of the movie that took a life of pure soul Halyna Hutchins.

Back in time October 2021, when Baldwin was holding a gun just to try out and accidentally pulled the trigger on his co-star, as the event has left him affected deeply.

While speaking to Torino Film Festival, the actor explained that he wont be able to watch the final cut of Rust as it gives him creeps to the spine.

"This is obviously the most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life," the actor revealed.

The 66-year-old star went on expressing: "Beyond the victims themselves, the thing that most pains me is what it did to my wife. We are trying to get the wind in our sails, to get away from this stuff."

Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film, has faced a lot of criticism ever since he experienced a nightmare of his career, but that did not stop him from speaking out about it.

Alec Baldwin has been trying to put many efforts to pay honour the late star Hutchins, which include creating funds for her son alongside working with her husband to spread awareness on how people should take safety on film sets.