Imran Khan's bail pleas in May 9 cases rejected

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. — Reuters

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail petitions in eight cases related to May 9 violence, including the Jinnah House attack has been rejected by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul on Wednesday announced the reserved judgment, dismissing the bail pleas of the ousted prime minister, who remains incarcerated at the Adiala jail since August last year.

The cases included charges related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, and the burning of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk and Zaman Park.

Earlier this month, Rawalpindi ATC approved a five-day physical remand of Imran in a vandalism case.

The development came during the hearing of a case held at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail where the former prime minister has been incarcerated for more than a year now.

Imran was arrested in the vandalism case hours after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved his bail in the new Toshakhana case involving the alleged illegal sale of state gifts.

The May 9, 2023 events refer to the violent protests broke out in several parts of the country following the arrest of the PTI founder and saw attacks on public properties including military installations including Corps Commander House Lahore also known as Jinnah House.

Last week, the federal government released "exclusive" CCTV footage of the May 9, 2023, violent protests, showing the alleged former ruling party's protesters vandalising and torching government and military installations.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, who played some video and audio messages of PTI leaders at a press conference in Islamabad, demanded that courts ensure “swift justice” following the “undeniable evidence” against the former ruling party.