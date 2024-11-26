Ethan Slater attends ‘Wicked’ screening with Ariana Grande’s grandmother

Ariana Grande credits boyfriend Ethan Slater for taking adorable pictures of the family.

Ethan Slater was one of the attendees at girlfriend Ariana Grande’s special screening of the most anticipated and talked about musical, Wicked.

On November 25th, the 31-year-old singer hosted a special screening for the movie and invited her close ones to watch, including her 32-year-old boyfriend and grandmother, whom she calls 'Nonna.'

She took to Instagram to share the sweet photo of herself and her 41-year-old brother, Frankie Grande, seated next to their grandmother during the screening.

Ariana Grande held a special screening of 'Wicked' for her grandmother.

"Flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna," the captioned of the post read.

"At the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend. Cinemark 20 in Boca."

Although Slater wasn’t a part of the family picture, The Boy Is Mine singer confirmed his presence by tagging him in the post.

In another post, the SpongeBob SquarePants actor was credited with capturing a heartfelt moment of the siblings with their nonna, watching the screen.

"Photo by Ethan Slater," she wrote over the click.

The Victorious actress also shared a video of a precious moment of her grandmother watching her character Glinda’s Popular musical on her TikTok account.

Once the star had finished singing, her nonna was seen smiling and applauding her granddaughter’s talent.