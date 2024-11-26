Inside Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon's first Thanksgiving together

The couple is looking forward to an intimate, family-friendly Thanksgiving

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are getting ready for their first Thanksgiving as a live-in couple

According to a new report by People magazine, the couple is gearing up for a warm, family-focused Thanksgiving this year. A source told the outlet that the Hollywood star, 60, and the jewellery maker, 31, plan to "spend Thanksgiving together and want to be cosy with their families."

Cooking is set to play a central role in their celebration. "They both love to cook and will be cooking together for everyone," the insider added, giving a glimpse of their shared passion for a hands-on holiday tradition.

The couple’s relationship has been going strong since 2022, and they reportedly moved in together earlier this year.

Another source previously described their bond as deeply supportive, saying, “They’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders” and that they’ve found a rare balance in their lives. “It’s clear they’re in it for the long haul.”

This Thanksgiving update comes shortly after the pair was spotted at Leonardo DiCaprio’s star-studded 50th birthday bash in Los Angeles. Though they arrived together, he and Ines ‘did their own thing” as Pitt spent much of the night mingling on the front patio, described as “super social” and “in a great mood.”