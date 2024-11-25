Kris Jenner pays heartfelt birthday tribute to late sister: 'kindest soul'

Kris Jenner pays heartfelt birthday tribute to late sister Karen

Kris Jenner recently shared an emotional post to honour her late sister, Karen, on her 66th birthday.

On November 24, the 69-year-old socialite took to her Instagram to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late sister on her special day.

Kris posted a throwback photo of a young Karen alongside their mother, Mary Jo 'MJ' Campbell.

The mother-of-six captioned her emotional post, "Happy heavenly birthday to my beautiful sister Karen. Such a sweet spirit and kindest soul."

Meanwhile, expressing her unconditional love for Karen, The Kardashian star added, "You hold an enormous place in my heart, and I miss you and love you beyond measure."

Reportedly, Karen was Kris' only sibling, the two grew up together in San Diego, single-handedly raised by their mother, MJ.

For the uninitiated, Kris' sister passed away in March this year, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

As Kris’ post gained popularity on social media, numerous fans flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes for her late sibling.

One well-wisher penned, "The way I read Happy heavenly birthday as if it was directed to MJ."

"Happy birthday to Karen," another fan chimed in.