'Wolfs' director Jon Watts 'no longer trusts Apple' for a sequel?

George Clooney, Brad Pitt starrer won't be getting any sequel

Director Jon Watts has finally unveiled the real reason of cancelling the sequel of Wolfs.

The decision was made due to Apple’s sudden changes in the film’s distribution methods due to which Jon could not trust the streaming platform as creative partners anymore.

The Spider-Man: Homecoming creator opened via Deadline that he showed the final cut of Wolfs 2 to Apple, who were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately waved a green flag at him.

“But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion", explained Watts.

He continued: “I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.”

The American filmmaker further stated that he requested the makers not to break the news about him writing another installment which was ignored, and the news came out anyways.

Jon, 43, returned the money they gave him to make a new entry of Geroge Clooney and Brad Pitt starrer.

To conclude, the director said: “But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

Wolfs showcased two professional fixers forced to work together to cover-up a high-profile crime.