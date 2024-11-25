Bowen Yang says ‘SNL’ castmates got emotional after watching ‘Wicked’

Bowen Yang revealed that he initially didn't want to watch 'Wicked' with his TV colleagues.

Bowen Yang and his SNL castmates watched the musical together, leaving them in tears as their emotions ran high.

The 34-year-old actor and comedian, who plays Pfanee in the musical, disclosed that he saw the final cut in a private screening with his SNL crew while Ariana Grande hosted the show in October.

In conversation with People, Bowen revealed, "All of us were in shambles by the end."

"Sarah Sherman was sobbing, and she was like, 'I didn't expect to love it this much,'" he added.

The actor went on to explain that it’s the type of movie that appeals to every demographic and would resonate with everyone, leaving them deeply moved after watching it.

Although the comedian described his time filming as special, he confessed that he was initially reluctant to attend the screening with his TV colleagues.

"I was so adamant about not going to the screening, because I thought I needed to see this for the first time with other friends that aren't professionally involved, and I just need to have a pure experience," he explained.

However, Bowen is glad he reconsidered his decision, as he had a wonderful time with them.