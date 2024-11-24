Could Meghan Markle leave US under influence of mega star?

Ellen DeGeneres is the renowned TV host and close friend of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family became strained, leading them to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and relocate to the United States.

However, life in the US has not been easy for the couple, especially following Donald Trump's remarks about Harry after the release of Spare, where Harry made bold confessions, including his drug use as a teenager and an adult.

According to the latest developments, a royal expert has claimed that the Suits star may consider leaving the US, following one of her close friends, after reportedly being "very upset" by Donald Trump's recent election victory.

Ellen DeGeneres, the renowned TV host and close friend of Meghan Markle, is reportedly considering a move to the Cotswolds following the outcome of the November 5 election.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie 5 and Princess Lilibet 3, are believed to share a close connection with Ellen.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump secured a triumphant return to the White House, defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in a landslide victory for the Republican Party.

The 78-year-old former president has previously expressed strong criticism of the Duke and Duchess, frequently voicing disapproval of their treatment of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to GB News, Daily Mail Editor at Large Charlotte Griffiths said: "Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as President.”

She added: "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before.

“So she might want to leave America."



