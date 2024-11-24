'Wicked' director Jon M Chu spills major details about movie’s second part

Jon M Chu teases about Wicked 2 movie in a new interview

Wicked director Jon M Chu has recently dished out major details about second part of the movie, which will release next year.

In a new interview with Variety, Jon explained how he’d keep the movie’s momentum going until 2025.

“I don’t know, but ‘Part Two,’ I will say because I’ve cut ‘Part Two’ together, is a doozy,” said the director.

Jon stated, “You’re getting the meat. I did not know the context of where we’d be in society right now.”

“It becomes eight times more relevant than before when you’re talking about truth and consequences of making the right or wrong choices. It’s intense,” he further said.

Interestingly, the first part of the movie had received mixed reactions from critics.

One critic from The Independent noted, “Wicked looks like every other film now. That’s its problem. It may be the screen adaptation of the stage musical – itself based on a 1995 novel – but, within moments, it also tethers itself directly to the classic 1939 musical The Wizard of Oz.”

Another critic from NME wrote, “Wicked flags a little in the middle, but not enough to dampen a dramatic climax in which Elphaba and Glinda travel to Oz to meet the fabled Wonderful Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).”

“Jeff and Michelle Yeoh sell their brief musical numbers on twinkly charisma, but Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are both vocally extraordinary,” it added.

Meanwhile, the second part of Wicked is slated to release on November 21, 2025.



